Burley woman arrested after car crash

A Burley woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol following a car crash Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to a call of an accident on eastbound I84 at mile marker 194, near Hazelton, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Jenny Bodley, 34, of Burley, was traveling eastbound in a Kia Spectra, when she drifted off the roadway, overcorrected, and hit a semi-truck, also headed eastbound, driven by Anthony Real, 52, of Santa Maria, California.

Bodley was transported to St Luke's Magic Valley by ground ambulance.

As a result of the investigation, Bodley was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

Lanes were partially blocked for approximately two hours.

