Business After Hours event highlights sucess of Magic Valley businesses

On Wednesday, the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly Business After Hours event at Elite Restoration.

Each month the chamber highlights a local business to show support and this Elite Restoration turns 10 years of being a business and providing its services in Southern Idaho .

In the last decade the company has been able to expand to other cities, including: Bellevue, Burley, Pocatello and Meridian.

Jeremy Petersen, president of Elite Restoration, said their employees, the people of Southern Idaho and the chamber has greatly supported them throughout all their years in business.

"It's just a really organization to mingle with local businesses and get to know other people that are in the community that we work with and do service with," Petersen said.

The chamber plans to hold their next Business After Hours in September in Jackpot.