Idaho Women's Business Centers to open in Treasure and Magic valleys

Two business centers are set to open in Idaho to help women launch their own business or be an entrepreneur.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and the U.S. Small Businesses Administration supported to bring back the centers, which they'll be located in the Treasure and Magic valleys.

The centers will be hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, under the direction of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

""There's a lot that goes into running a business," said committee member for IHCCC Lupe Castaneda and a loan officer with Guild Mortgage. "So besides having the great idea, which they're probably already have their great idea and they've probably have already been operating at a smaller level. It is to able to give them to expand their business and be able to be lucrative and be able to support themselves, their families and yes, developed economic development."

Castaneda said the centers will provide the resources, education, and services to help women start or grow their business including extending their services in rural communities, helping women of all cultural backgrounds.

"It can also be frustrating if you don't know what you're doing," she said. "Especially if there's a language barrier, applying for permits to be able to run your business, operate you business."

Erika Alonzo and her sister purchased Magic Valley Credit Repair three years ago, she said it wasn't an easy transition.

"It was a little bit hard, I'm not going to deny it," Alonzo said. "There was some resources, but you have to look for them. If you don't have the knowledge and you don't know where to go, it gets difficult."

Alonzo believes the centers will help women follow their professional and business aspirations.

"We're going to get the guidance that we need, assistance, be able to get some classes if we need help running a business, or marketing or anything into that effect," Alonzo said. "Like I said doing it on your own is kind of hard, but having these resources, really close at home. It's going to be phenomenal."

University of Idaho will be co-partnering with IHCC for the Idaho Women's Business Center and expect to announce the exact locations for the centers sometime in July.