Business owner discusses rise in popularity of CBD products.

CBD products are becoming more popular, not just across the country, but in southern Idaho as well. Putting you first, KMVT talked with a shop that sells CBD products to find out the legality of it.

Audreyana Vanderway, the owner of Your CBD Shop Twin Falls, thinks the CBD boom comes down to one thing.

“I think people are starting to go back more like, with the opioid epidemic, I think people are trying to be safe than sorry,” Vanderway said. "So instead of like, even though they're hurting and they have that option to take that, they're wanting to try the natural approach first."

However, they have to be careful of what they sell. Vanderway said that the company has more than 600 locations across the country, so they pay close attention to each state’s laws.

“Idaho passed a law that says we can only carry broad-spectrum. So broad- versus full-spectrum, is full-spectrum has that three-tenths percent THC, which they had originally passed, and then Idaho said 'no,' so we only carry broad-spectrum, because it has absolutely zero THC. And so all of our stuff is third-party tested,” Vanderway said.

Laws also dictate how companies can advertise CBS products.

“Because CBD is so new and the FDA regulates it very strictly, we have to make sure that we follow the rules that the FDA sets for everybody for CBD. So we're not allowed to advertise on YouTube, we're not supposed to boost posts on Facebook,” Vanderway said.

KMVT reached out to an area police department to help explains some of the constraints for businesses selling CBS products and no one was available for immediate comment.