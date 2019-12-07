Christmas tree stand closes as effects of tree shortage loom

Early December is normally the busiest time of the year for Christmas tree lot owner Kelly Kunzer, who owns and operates Kunzler's Christmas Trees located in Burley. He prefers to sell Noble trees during the holiday season, but due to this years tree shortage his lot is empty and he has no trees to sell.

The racks at Kunzler's Christmas Trees are empty, amid a tight supply of Noble trees Kunzler prefers to sell. (KMVT/KSVT)

"We couldn't get Christmas tress this year," Kunzler said. "We thought we had them lined up, and we've been buying from the supplier for several years. But when we called him up on Thanksgiving week he said he was 1,000 trees short of making his commitment."

As Kunzler stands in front of his empty lot, people drive by asking where the Christmas trees they've been so use to seeing aren't there.

"It's hard, I know these people," Kunzler said. "I don't know all their names but I know their faces."

Kunzler said he can purchase and sell lower quality trees, but he's committed to only selling Nobles. And the Noble trees Kunzler prefers to sell take about 10 years to grow. And Kunzler said conditions in the market during that time have lead to the shortage he's experiencing today.

"10 years ago there was an oversupply," Kunzler said. "When there's an oversupply and prices are cheap people quit growing them."

According to a survey conducted by the National Christmas Tree Association the demand for real Christmas trees is trending upward. In 2017 more than 27 million real Christmas trees were purchased at an average price of $75. In 2018, more than 32 million real Christmas Trees were purchased at an average prices of $78. So when there's low supply, and increasing demand, Kunzler says consumers can expect higher prices for Christmas trees.

"I think your exactly right." Kunzler said. "Prices have gone crazy."

And he's worried that some of this years trees are being sold too early, leading to another tight supply of trees next Christmas.

"I think they're selling trees before they should of next year, and that's going to make them harder to find next year."

It's a changing market, that's currently thrust Kunzler and his Christmas tree lot into a world of uncertainty.

"I don't know what the futures going to bring," Kunzler said. "We'd like to be here and sell trees for the next few years. But what we don't know what the futures going to bring."

