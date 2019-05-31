Businesses already being impacted by Canyon Springs grade construction

Businesses down in the Snake River Canyon told KMVT they're already seeing impact on their business as the city starts construction on the Canyon Springs grade.

"Coming down here for the last three or four days, the road's been really narrow where they put up road blocks. I know it's going to be some trouble for some bigger trucks and people that like to boat," said Jordan Gentry, who goes down the Canyon Springs grade often.

"The timing is not the greatest. It's a little tough during the middle for summer," he said.

Twin Falls City just turned traffic into one lane on the grade, making room for their rockfall mitigation project.

"We've known since last November that this construction is going to be taking place," explained Paul Melni, the owner of AWOL Adventure Sports.

The city said they've been talking to stakeholders such as businesses, homeowners and others that might be impacted as they worked through getting the project up and running.

"Maybe it's me being selfish but (it's) not as much as I'd like. Which is, I'm sure is always the case. I understand they've got a job to do and it's got to get done, but we have businesses down here," said Brandon Otti, the general manager for Canyon Springs Golf Course about communication.

Both Otti and Melni said they've seen their businesses being impacted by the construction.

"We've already started to see that a little bit and the impatience of people because it's so busy and today's such a busy world," Otti said.

"We have, unfortunately, seen people the last couple of days turning around up at the top. Whether they’re kayakers or walkers or golfers," Melni said.

However, pedestrians and bicyclists are prohibited from going down the grade during construction.

"I think as long as we don’t have any walkers and drivers are extremely careful and patient, I think it’ll be alright," Gentry said.

Gentry said it is needed that this project gets done.

"I think it's definitely a necessary evil," he said.

Because the rocks that fall off the side of the canyon can hurt someone, so this project where they will add a netting to catch the rocks and let them fall into a ditch will help.

"The rock mitigation is something that's been needed for a while now for the safety of pedestrians," Melni said.

Both businesses said they are offering discounts for their customers because of the inconvenience.

"We're going to run those specials, especially during the week," Otti said.

Melni said AWOL is providing 10 percent off to those who book online for their rentals with the code 'construction'.

"We recommend everyone to leave, and give themselves and a couple extra minutes," Melni said. "We're going to really be lenient this year with times with checking in and out."

Otti asks his customers to just be patient.

"Understand that we’re still at somewhat in the dark and we don’t know exactly know what’s going on up there. Delays could be for 30 minutes at times and it can be at 10 minutes like it was earlier this week," he said. "It just depends on what's going on and what they’re doing... We’ll try to communicate the best we can. That’s really all we can do."

After speaking to these business owners, KMVT reached out to the city of Twin Falls and here is their full statement:

"We appreciate the frustrations of those business owners who have been impacted by the project delays. The Twin Falls city manager and engineers met with some stakeholders at their request earlier this month to explain the delay, and they expressed their frustrations about communication. We committed to them that we will be better about communicating any future project delays. Many stakeholders worked hard to develop the best way to complete this project. And from their input, we believe we have a project that attempts to balance the concerns and the competing needs."