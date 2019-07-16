Businesses in Hagerman were happy to see tourists over holiday week

AAA says more people than ever traveled for the Fourth of July this year, almost 49 million people.

Low gas prices and low unemployment rates all added to the increase in travel.

As a result, small communities like Hagerman were packed with tourists.

KMVT spoke with two local businesses whose numbers increased over the holiday week.

"Our Fourth of July kickoff actually starts the weekend before," said Janelle Mode, the owner of Bullets and Brew. "We always do a Fourth of July fireworks the weekend before and so our traffic started, I want to say that Thursday."

The Hagerman Chamber of Commerce said motels and restaurants were completely booked throughout the week.

Mark Stasz, the owner of Wilson’s Club and Fire Pie Pizza in Hagerman, saw a lot of people.

"The town fills up, the park fills up. Speaking as a business owner here on Main Street, it was fantastic," Stasz said. "I can’t remember numbers off the top of my head, but it was a very lucrative pizza sales and the bar was busy.”

And even people from other countries came to enjoy the fun.

“More people from other countries," Mode said. "We’ve been documenting it, we have our world map and we’ve been documenting it with pins when they come in."

So what do people love so much about Hagerman?

“It was crazy busy, it’s been good," Stasz said. "People love the combination of the food, the entertainment, the beers, you know, they all go hand in hand."

“I think it was the fireworks," Mode said. " think it’s our outdoor activities that we have available here. We have a broad spectrum of the hot springs, and then rafting."