Twin Falls School District provides meals and materials to students as class heads online

It's a busy day for the Twin Falls School District as they're providing families Chromebooks who need them for distance learning, as well as providing Grab-N-Go Meals at several schools in the district. Below is more information on the times and places today's events will be happening and more information is included on their website at TFSD.ORG

GRAB-N-GO MEALS BREAKS & LUNCH COMBO:

Starting, Monday, March 30, we will begin feeding community children at six locations, Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, Oregon Trail, and Perrine. Breakfast and lunch will be available to children ages 1-18 free of charge. As per federal rules, children must be present to receive the meals. Parents will not be allowed to pick up meals for children who are not with them. Both meals, a breakfast and a lunch, will be given at the same time from the front of the schools. Food has to be taken off-site and will be in a grab-n-go sack. Adults may purchase meals just like in summer. Meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Cost of meals for the parents will be $3.30 for breakfast and $4.55 for lunch.

CHROMEBOOKS:

Parents must be present and sign a form for their children to have access to these devices.

Please do not check out a device if you have one as supplies are limited. One Chromebook will be supplied per family.

Chromebooks can be picked up at each school during the following hours. Please go to your child’s school to pick up a Chromebook for them.

Check out times (Check out will be done at your home school):

10:00am - 11:00am Last Names A-F

11:00am - 12:00pm Last Names G-M

12:00pm - 1:00pm Last Names N-S

1:00pm - 2:00pm Last Names T-Z