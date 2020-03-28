While many are currently working from home, some may be trying to purchase or sell a home, is that even possible during this pandemic?

Buying a house during a pandemic (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

KMVT found out, speaking with a realtor and mortgage lender who tells us, they are still open as they are considered essential businesses. The home buying and selling process might look at a bit different, but it is still possible to do.

The paperwork can be done through scanning documents, and doing online forms. The biggest change comes when touring a potential home, realtors are working through having home-buyers tour homes virtually.

"We are asking buyers to take a virtual tour of the property before they ask to see it, because if there is something that would eliminate that particular home in the virtual tour, then maybe it wouldn't be necessary to see that home," said Walt Hess with Gem State Realty.

"We are walking people through who don't have, that aren't very tech savvy, we are walking them through how they can still easily scan documents to us and e-sign and things like that," said Debbie Owen with Guild Mortgage.

How is the real estate market in the Magic Valley expected to handle this pandemic?

"You know, I have had a few sellers you know concerned, you know is the market going to crash, if anything I think here in the Magic Valley, I think when this passes in 30-60 days whatever it takes, I think it is going to make our market even more attractive," said Hess.