CASA's Boots and BBQ

By  | 
Posted:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/ KSVT) Join CASA for a night of fun, food and dancing. The Barton Boller Band will be playing while you have an opportunity to dance, eat and support our local CASA Program. A live and silent auction will give you an additional opportunity to make a difference. All ticket donations will benefit abused children in the Fifth Judicial District.

Date and Time
Fri, November 1, 2019
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM MDT

Location
Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center
330 Canyon Crest Drive
Twin Falls, ID 83301

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus