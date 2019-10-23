CASA's Boots and BBQ

Join CASA for a night of fun, food and dancing. The Barton Boller Band will be playing while you have an opportunity to dance, eat and support our local CASA Program. A live and silent auction will give you an additional opportunity to make a difference. All ticket donations will benefit abused children in the Fifth Judicial District.

Date and Time

Fri, November 1, 2019

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM MDT

Location

Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center

330 Canyon Crest Drive

Twin Falls, ID 83301

