Don't be surprised if you see Soldiers from your neighborhood 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team this week

The Idaho National Guard is assuring Idahoans not to be surprised if they see soldiers moving equipment through the state over the next several weeks. That's just your friendly 116th Cavalary Brigade Combat Team located in nearly two dozen Idaho communities and Montana, Nevada, and Oregon. The unit's participation in what would've been one of the largest military exercises in more than 20 years in Europe, was cancelled in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 and guidance by the Sectary of Defense. Soldiers are currently in the process of returning the equipment to their armories.

Soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are in the process of returning equipment to their armories following the cancellation of their participation in a large-scale exercise in Europe. (SOURCE: Idaho National Guard Facebook)

Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard have been lending a hand to help out the Idaho community as well. Most recently, Airman from the 124th Fight Winger helped the Idaho Foodbank unload, sort, and then load donated food at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.