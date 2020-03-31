COVID-19 crisis can affect mental health for many

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of change in our community. each person reacts to change a little differently.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be causing a lot of job or financial stress, it may also be causing some people to feel isolated and sad.

According to Scott Rasmussen from the Department of Health and Welfare, feeling like that is not uncommon.

"You’ll probably find that a lot of the people you are connecting with are having some of the same experiences that you are, so that validation from others from others is a good thing," said Rasmussen. "You are adjusting to a whole lot of new expectations and changes and circumstances, so don’t be too hard on yourself as you go through this because it’s a learning process for everybody."

Even though the governor has mandated us to stay home, exercising outside is still an option.

"We can still get out in our neighborhoods and ride our bikes, walk around while keeping appropriate social distancing, and that being outside, getting some sunshine, getting some fresh air and exercise is very helpful," said Rasmussen.

While it would be easy to stay up late watching TV every night, it’s also important for to keep a little bit of a routine.

"Keep to your normal routine, even if it’s just your sleep and wake hours, we know that during the day things will look different. If you aren’t used to watching a lot of TV on a Tuesday night, don’t watch a lot of TV on a Tuesday night," said Rasmussen.

Even though you might not be able to see your family in person, face time, zoom, or a phone call can make you feel a little better,

“We see a lot of people using video based platforms to stay connected, I've heard a lot of people this past weekend has family reunions via zoom,”

The Department of Health and Welfare also has a hotline that people can call if they feel stressed, anxious, or depressed during this time.

It’s a toll free number at 888-330-3010.