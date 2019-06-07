Crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Heyburn Avenue

Shortly after 6:00pm Twin Falls Police and first responders were called to a multiple vehicle crash at Blue Lakes Blvd. North and Heyburn Ave. A reporter on scene says that at least four vehicles were involved and at least one person has been transported by Air St. Luke's. Presently, all traffic on Blue Lakes Blvd. is being blocked from Filer Ave. to Heyburn Ave.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

Idaho State Police are taking over the investigation.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.