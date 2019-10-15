Burley library exhibit showcases change in America's rural populations

An exhibit is currently taking place at Burley Public Library, called "Crossroads: Change In Rural America."

The intent of the exhibition, which is part of the Smithsonian Institute traveling program, is to have discussions about what happened when America's rural population became a minority of the country's population and the ripple effects that occurred.

The Burley Public Library applied for a grant through Idaho Humanities Council and received some extensive training once they were approved.

Julie Woodford, the library director, said the training lasted for a total of four days.

"Two of those days was to understand what the purpose of the exhibit was, and the other two days was learning the installation," she said.

Woodford added it took seven hours to set up the exhibit last week Friday.

The exhibit, which was first showcased on Oct. 12, will stay at the library until Nov. 18.