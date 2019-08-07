CSI Challenge Course Celebrating 20th Anniversary

The CSI Challenge Course is nestled in a park-like setting adjacent to the main campus. Originally constructed in 1999, it has grown to accommodate groups from 10 to 300 in size, the course offers low elements from 12 feet to close to the ground, and high elements up to 50 feet. Each program hosted on the outdoor course is designed to approach learning in an extraordinary setting, building a foundation for the transference of new skills, language, strategies, and knowledge into the workplace and daily living. Through the utilization of games, initiatives, and elements that are both physically and intellectually challenging, enhanced awareness and/or constructive behavior change can result.

The course consists of:

49 high elements

21 low elements

100+ games, portables, and initiatives

Who can benefit from a Challenge Course Experience?

EVERYONE

Businesses and Corporations

School Programs

Community Organizations

Religious Groups

Athletic Teams

Families & Friends