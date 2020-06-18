CSI Challenge Course prepares for Monday open

Another outdoor activity is opening back up in Twin Falls.

CSI Challenge Course is opening for the season (KMVT)

The College of Southern Idaho Challenge Course will reopen next week.

It’s been a while since the Challenge Course has been open to the public.

"We've been our outdoor course usually closes in October and we open up about the first week of March, and with the COVID we haven't been able to get out here open,” said Scott Rogers, Challenge Course coordinator. “So we have been closed basically since the end of October."

Monday marks the course’s reopening to the public, and employees can get back to business.

"The ropes course is the most fun jobs I’ve ever had, and it’s been awesome to get out here with our new trainees and the kids we have been able to bring out and train and get things ready to go," said Angela Ursenbach, the ropes course facilitator.

And yes, safety is a top priority of course with the gear, but also with COIVD-19. There are hand sanitizer stations across the course, and the equipment is washed down after each use.

"Part of that process is just feeling comfortable being around people again,” Rogers said, “and then also realizing that when clients come out here that will be a concern that they have. So learning how to adjust with that emotional piece to something that really is a scary factor when you think about how do you prepare and contain that environment.”

"so we've got a group coming in on Monday,” Ursenbach said, “and we’re in contact with them and we’re just talking with them to make sure that they feel that they can come out and everything is good to go and safe.”

