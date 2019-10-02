CSI Financial Aid

The mission of the Student Financial Aid and Scholarship Office is to provide financial assistance to students so that they may achieve their educational goals while attending the College of Southern Idaho.

The College of Southern Idaho is the best bargain in Idaho for a quality education at a relatively low cost. To help students reduce this cost even further, the college awards over $2,000,000 in scholarships annually. These awards recognize students' achievement in academic, technical, art, music, drama, athletic, and leadership skills.

The CSI Scholarship Application is used for awarding over 300 CSI Foundation scholarships, including the New Hope. One application covers both fall and spring semesters of the academic year.