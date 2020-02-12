CSI hosts voter registration, honoring Idaho's 100th anniversary 19th amendment ratification

Voter registration took place at the College of Southern Idaho Tuesday afternoon at the Student Union Building in honor of Idaho's 100th anniversary of ratifying the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The event is a part of CSI Eagle Hour program, which was open to faculty and staff and, of course, students.

But the public was more than welcomed to come, said Perri Gardner, a political science assistant professor at CSI.

Political parties such as Twin Falls Republican Central Committee and Twin Falls Democrat Central Committee were in attendance, in addition to, Invest in Idaho campaign.

"I just really encourage women and everyone to get out this election season," Gardner said. "As always, in America, a lot of elections ahead of us... we have the March 10 primary for president; we have the May 19 general primary for local and state offices, and then, of course, this November, we have the big general election."

Idaho's primary election will be on March 10. Voters must register by mail by Feb. 14, or online by Feb. 28. However, if voters missed the deadline, they can also register in person on election day.