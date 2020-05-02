CSI asks for public help in congratulating graduates

Since the College of Southern Idaho isn't able to hold a physical commencement ceremony this year, they're asking for your help.

CSI would like to invite you to create a short 5-10 second video congratulating CSI grads.

Your video will be played on all of CSI's official social media channels May 4 - 8.

Here's how to participate:

-Record a short video on your phone (record by holding your phone horizontally).

Note: if you are calling out a graduate, please only use their first name.

-Go to https://bit.Ly/2yz9g90

-Upload your video (make sure it loads completely before closing the browser).

-Watch official CSI social media channels to see your video.

