CSI Campus Safety and Twin Falls Police investigate multiple car burglaries

The College of Southern Idaho safety department and Twin Falls Police Department are investigating multiple car burglaries near student apartments.

According to the CSI safety department, the burglaries occurred between the times of 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday 21 and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Eagle View Apartments and Campus Park Housing.

"We know that the auto burglaries, that some of them were unlocked vehicles that the criminal entered, but several of them were forced entry, where they bashed out the windows or used a crowbar to enter through the door," said Jim Munn the director of Campus Safety.

Munn also tells KMVT that there are no exterior cameras of the Eagle View Apartments. The Campus Safety wants to remind students, faculty, and staff to continue to take proper safety precautions.

