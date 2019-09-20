CSI celebrates Constitution Day with a film and lunch

In celebration of Constitution Day, faculty at the College Of Southern Idaho hosted an event in commemoration.

The Social Science department held a free lunch and film celebration to observe the holiday as well as the upcoming 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment in 2020.

The documentary, "One Woman One Vote," was shown and drew in the public as they remembered the blueprint of our nation and the journey taken to lead us to where we are today.

“The Constitution was made in a way where it can be edited and changed in some way and it's interesting to see the process that people went through and why people changed the Constitution,” says CSI student Jack Clifford.

The documentary told the story of the 19th Amendment and women’s fight to be given the right to vote. And although historical, revisiting the triumphs of the past often can give hope for the future.

“This day, focusing on the 19th amendment shows that just because our world is one way doesn’t mean it has to stay that way,” says Jack.

Students at CSI have been learning about different cultures, journeys and times in history, honoring both the Women’s Suffrage Movement and Hispanic Heritage Month in the same day.

These lessons are being instilled in students and starting great conversations.

“You look into our world and you can see inequalities in some sort of way, where it’s prejudice or what have you, and knowing that it’s possible to fight those things is very important for everyone,” says Jack.

