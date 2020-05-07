CSI Dental Clinic reopens for appointments

The campus may still be closed, but the College of Southern Idaho Dental Clinic has been reopened, and is now accepting patients by appointment only.

After being closed since March 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are now returning to both learn and work to give hygiene preventive services at 50% off.

KMVT caught up with the director of dental hygiene Cindy Harding, who said that all students have always been taught a strong foundation in infection control, and now they are taking additional steps to ensure that everything they do is up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. One thing that the dental clinic has noticed since being reopened is the change in patient and client awareness.

"The general public that goes to the dental office or the medical offices are seeing some of these things instituted or elevated, but they have been in place, but I love to see the students see the importance of it," Harding said.

After an appointment, each patient will receive an oral care kit with dental products tailored specifically to their needs. Those interested in making an appointment should call Judi at the CSI Dental Clinic at 208-732-6751.