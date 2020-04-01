CSI donating medical supplies amid pandemic

The College of Southern Idaho is stockpiling medical supplies to be donated.

This is all following a recent request from the governors office, and several local medical facilities need for supplies.

Items such as gloves, gowns, goggles are needed in facilities who are experiencing high patient loads during this pandemic. Supplies are typically donated to the college for learning purposes, but now they are returning the favor, as they currently have no need for them, due to classes being moved online.

"If we can give back the supplies to help out the others who are dealing with actual patients, rather then just sitting here on campus not being used, I'm more then happy to do that and give it back to them and show them that CSI is here as resource to help," said Joel Peacock with CSI.

He hopes that any donation made goes to alleviate some of the stress that medical professionals, and distributors are currently under.