CSI economic professor talks about the possibility of a recession

It's been in the news a lot recently, but what exactly is a recession?

Mike Pohanka talks with KMVT about why he believes a recession won't happen (KMVT/Rachel Fabbi)

KMVT talked with Mike Pohanka, an assistant professor of business and economics at the College of Southern Idaho about it.

“A recession is when you see a contraction in the economy as far as manufacturing going down with manufacturing taking place, you all of a sudden see employers laying people off and you see layoffs. So you see a retraction in the economy,” Pohanka explained.

One CBS report states that as many as 74% of economists they talked to expect a recession by 2021.

Pohanka explained why he doesn’t believe this is the case.

“You look at the stock market, it's still well over 25,000, manufacturing is going well, and even here in southern Idaho, it seems like we still got an extremely low unemployment rate, you still have expansions taking place, and as far as a recession anytime soon, I just don't really see it,” Pohanka said.

KMVT also talked with Brian Scott, the owner and president of Elevant Wealth, about what people can do now, in case a recession does happen.

“Having things in your financial plan like an emergency fund that it really is not impacted by the ups and downs of the market," Scott said. "Living within your means, you know, living on a budget so that when a potential recession comes, you’re not stretched beyond your means and have to rely on things like consumer debt, credit cards, and things like that."

People should also keep an eye on any investments they have.

“Another thing that we see a lot is making sure that your investments are suitable to your risk tolerance, as well as your time horizon, as to when you may need to use that money,” Scott said.