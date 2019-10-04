Bank surprises CSI freshman with ultimate dorm giveaway

Zions Bank gave a huge surprise to one College of Southern Idaho freshman Thursday, one he definitively didn't see coming.

"Out of 2,200 entries," said branch manager Renee Avram.

Maurilio Tapia was shocked that it was his name that was chosen.

"No way," Tapia, from Twin Falls, said. "I figured it wasn’t even going to happen. I was like I’ll just sign my name up," said Tapia, from Twin Falls.

Zion's Bank had a booth at College of Southern Idaho's Week of Welcome, where Tapia entered the raffle. He said he never thought he would be the one to win.

This is like, I don't know just really excited, I wasn't expecting this," Tapia said. "I got the phone call and I was like, 'OK,let me see what this is about.' And then they were like, 'You won a prize,' and I was like, 'No way did I win this big prize,' but then I got here. I don't, I couldn't even talk.'

His prize package was worth $1,600.

"You won the ultimate dorm room package, so you get a PS4, Samsung TV, MacBook Air, and Beats headphones, so hopefully this is stuff you can use while you are at school," said Kelly White, product manager at Zion's Bank.

The motivation behind the raffle is simple: to help the next generation succeed in college.

"We just want to show them that these may be some of the things that they need while they are going to school," White said. "We just want to help them get their degrees."

For Tapia, this is one day he won’t soon forget.

"I’m still in shock, I really don’t know what to say right now," he said.