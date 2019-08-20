CSI helps students transition from high school to college

The College of Southern Idaho began its fall semester Monday and for many it can be difficult to transition from high school to college. But CSI has programs that works with those students who may be struggling.

The College of Southern Idaho has programs that help students transition from high school to college. (KMVT)

"I actually did a lot of interviews with high school kids last year talking about the transition between college and high school because I kind of had a rough time with it, so I know what it's like, and you'd be surprised how many other people are struggling right around you,” said student body president Sammi Sanchez.

Over the summer, they have an eight-week intensive program called the Bridge to Success that helps students with their transition to the college work load.

Jarred Aslett, an early college coordinator, works with those students who may need an extra hand.

"College can be this scary thing for students, one of the ways that we help that is with our dual credit classes, students can take college credit while they are in high school to kind of build their confidence, to know that they can do well in college, and then that transition is a little smoother when they actually go to campus,’ Aslett said.

Sanchez says that the best way to feel comfortable at college is to get involved.

“Please come to WOW week” Sanchez said. "We have our week of welcome, it's going to be out here on the north side of the SUB. Wednesday is going to be our community fair, so tomorrow, from 11-1 we are going to have a bunch of businesses, and all of our clubs and organizations will be tabling, doing giveaways and also distributing information and any other thing you need to know on how you can get involved."

Aslett agrees with her.

“One of the best things that I did was getting involved early on, for me it was joining a fraternity," Aslett said. "I instantly had 60 people who were your forced friends kind of, who we grew those relationships with through them."