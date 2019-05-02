CSI holds signing ceremony for new STEM students

The College of Southern Idaho welcomed its newest golden eagles Wednesday, after the school hosted it's first ever signing ceremony for students receiving STEM scholarships.

The students are Salman Ali, Manuel Dominguez-Diaz and Ibrahim AlJanabi, all from Canyon Ridge, Naile Ramirez, from Wendell, Elley Folks, from Xavier, and Mauricio Velazquez Colin from Buhl.

The six high school seniors each received a $5,000 scholarship, funded through the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.

KMVT caught up with Heidi Adams, the Associate Dean of STEM studies, who explained that the money is enough to cover both semesters of tuition, books and fees.

Adams also explained what the requirements were.

“We’ve got six outstanding local students. They had to be from the Magic Valley, they are first-time college students, and going into STEM fields. We’ve got two chemistry students, two biology, an engineering student, and a computer science student,” Adams explained.

Adams also said the college is excited to have them.

“We’re thrilled to have them, to be able to support them through their studies and let them focus on schooling, instead of having to work as much,” Adams said.