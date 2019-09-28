CSI hosts local politics meet and greet

Earlier this week the College Of Southern Idaho hosted a local political meet and greet in anticipation of the upcoming local elections.

The public event was geared towards CSI students and gave them the opportunity to speak directly to candidates, political party leadership and register to vote.

Invitees included all candidates for Twin Falls City Council, Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees, and leadership from both major political parties. This face time with local leaders was a great start to the campaign season.

CSI student, Eunise Hilt, says, "I actually really like the event, so we had it I believe previous times but I actually never attended so this is my first time actually participating in it. It's something that CSI needs to feel connected to Twin Falls and the community."

Younger voters are not always invested in local politics. According to city records, the turnout in the 2017 Twin Falls City Council election was only 14.5 percent of registered voters; but, maybe after this CSI event, those numbers will change.

