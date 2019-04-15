UPDATE: CSI inches closer to renovating dorm

UPDATE: The College of Southern Idaho is slowly getting closer to renovating their current dormitory.

In late 2017, CSI said they had visions of building a new dormitory next to their Eagle Hall dorm.

They planned to have a quad-style unit with a shared bathroom and small kitchenette.

However, in their December board meeting, a public information officer with the college said they decided against building a second dormitory, but will be renovating their current Eagle Hall.

Kimberly LaPray said they just recently signed a contract with a designer and are also working to get a contract with a builder.

As they are still in the early stages, there are no completed designs of what it could look like and there are no project dates set, yet.

An architect recommends updating the HVAC and electrical systems, add sprinklers, do some infrastructure upgrades, put in new windows, put in keyless entry access and purchase new furniture, lighting and more.

CORRECTION:

A previous version of this story said that the college's plans on building a second dorm was moving along. However, it is their current dorm they will be renovating, not adding a new one.