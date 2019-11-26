CSI provides accelerated pathway to become a certified teacher

The College of Southern Idaho has been awarded a grant by the Workforce Development Council of Idaho to help train teachers more effectively in the state.

The grant is a total of $1,114,424 in support of their non-traditional education program.

“This will allow people who are interested in going into teaching, and who have a bachelor’s degree already to get into the teaching field. It allows an alternate, or non-traditional route, to get teacher training, instead of the traditional teacher education route,” said Tracey Meyerhoeffer, the chair of the education department at CSI.

With this grant, CSI will be building their own software program where they can train teachers more effectively throughout the state.

“It’s a way to integrate our standards for teacher education in a digital format and also incorporate our ways to review teacher portfolios, to utilize mentoring for teachers, and also deliver the course material that we have been developing,” said Jonathan Lord, the Associate Dean of Instruction.

This program can be used for people who already have a bachelor’s degree, or those who may want to change career paths. It could also be beneficial for a current teacher who wanted to add on a certification or endorsement.

“Let’s say you have an amazing para-educator, or someone who is amazing in your school and they have ties to that community,” Meyerhoeffer said. "For instance, I’m from Filer and so we might have someone who has a tie to that community and may have great promise as an educator. That person’s administrator might suggest that they try to get into this program."

The training program started in fall of 2018 with only 19 students, and this upcoming semester they have over 100 students registered.

“We are striving to meet a work force need that is not met in the state, and that’s why this partnership with the Workforce Development Council is so huge and that’s why it’s critical for us as people who are passionate about teaching teachers that we get an opportunity to help people that may not think teaching is in the cards for them,” Lord said.

For more information, or to find out how to register, email krhodenbaugh@csi.edu or call 208-732-6396.