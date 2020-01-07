The College of Southern Idaho held their annual spring state of the college address Monday morning.

CSI president Jeff Fox discusses the state of college (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

KMVT got a chance to sit down with CSI president Dr. Jeff fox, who tells us what was discussed.

He says that he is happy to report that enrollment is very steady at the college and that head counts are higher then they have ever been before.

This is due to the growing amount of early college and dual credit opportunities offered around the Magic Valley.

This years state of college address was a bit different as this will be Dr. Fox's last academic year as president.

"This town wouldn't have grown the way it has, this Magic Valley would not have prospered the way it has without CSI, without a quality post-secondary opportunity, when businesses come to this town one of the first or second stops is here, Dr. Fox said"

He goes on to say that he is immensely thankful to have been a part of CSI's history, and hopes that the college will continue to be greatly integrated into each part of the Magic Valley.