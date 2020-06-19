CSI president explains how classes will be different in the fall

Being a new president of a school is hard. But it's even harder during the midst of a global pandemic.

And for new College of Southern Idaho president Dr. Dean Fisher, he's experiencing that first hand.

Fisher started his term as the fifth president for CSI June 1st.

"It is a very unique time to be taking over as a president in the midst of a pandemic, but it is what it is," Fished said.

He hit the ground running.

"Happy to focus on students and happy to focus on getting the college back open so that we can continue to serve the citizens of south central Idaho," Fished stated.

But with classes set to resume in the fall, what will the campus look like? Fisher says it's constantly changing.

"Trying to understand what the future looks like right now is a bit, i used the phrase the other day, it made sense to me, it's like hugging jello," Fisher continued; "It keeps changing, keeps morphing, and it's hard to handle the definition of what this looks like, cause we don't know what the pandemic will look like in the fall."

They'll have more online courses, signs to remind everyone about the symptoms to the novel coronavirus, and protocols to follow.

"We are likely going to have things like one way hallways, staggered plans so that we're not getting folks congested in hallways, we'll see whether or not there's a prescribed need for masks when we get to the fall semester," Fisher said.

They are also going to remain in constant contact with the South Central Public Health District, as well as state health officials.

"They've been nothing but collaborative every step along the way. If we have questions, bounce off scenarios, whether it be the folks in Boise from that centralized office or the local office, these are good people that are helping us navigate these decisions," Fisher said.

