CSI president join St. Luke's board of directors

College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox has been named a new member for St. Luke's Health System board of directors.

St. Luke’s made the announcement Monday in a news release.

Rich Raimondi, the president of Bishop Kelly High School and current chairman of the SLHS board of directors, said Fox will be a tremendous addition to the board.

“He brings a long history and deep commitment to the Magic Valley, Southwest Idaho and St. Luke’s,” Raimondi said. “As we look to the future, his experience will help us better understand and address the critical needs of our patients for improved access, quality and affordability.”

Fox became CSI president in 2014, and in the fall 2019, he announced his retirement at the end of the academic year.

During his tenure at CSI, he has encouraged health science education and programs to support students and employees.

According to the news release, Fox joins 15 other board members and will help guide St. Luke’s policy, development and service enhancement, and help to determine how health system revenues will be reinvested back into health care services, facilities and equipment.

Fox is currently the director and chairman for Regence BlueShield of Idaho board, and servers on the boards for Southern Idaho Economic Development and Friends of Idaho Public Television.