CSI professor explains why some millennials may not be voting

Voters showed up at the polls Tuesday, but what about millennial's?

CSI student's and other millennial's may not be taking part in elections. (KMVT)

KMVT talked with Perri Gardner, a political science assistant professor at the College of Southern Idaho, who explained that while local elections don't necessarily bring out crowds, especially for younger people, the polling place she was working at Election Day saw a fair amount of young voter turnout.

Gardner also said there's a lot of ways for young people to participate.

"Political scientists consider voting to kind of be the benchmark measure of participation, right? Like there's so much you can do above and beyond voting. Direct action like protests and rallies, lobbying your legislatures, donations of money,” Gardner explained.

Gardner also said she feels like CSI students and non-students are pretty engaged in the local events compared to a lot of places.

