CSI to move classes online, encourages students to avoid returning to campus after spring break

The College of Southern Idaho to move classes online and encouraging students to avoid returning to campus after spring break.

CSI posted the announcement on its website. The College announced eight precautionary measures on Thursday, which are included below:

1. Classes will be moved online starting Monday, March 30. Class information will be found on Canvas. Instructors will be working with students now to familiarize them with their courses on Canvas.

2. Students with questions about courses or academic accommodations should contact their professors directly.

Students are encouraged to avoid returning to campus (or CSI Outreach centers) after spring break. All students should consider going home, if possible. Eagle Hall, Eagle View Apartments, Northview Apartments, the Taylor Cafeteria, and campus computer labs will remain open during this period for those who are unable to return home.

3. Events on campus will be cancelled as of Monday, March 16, 2020. This will remain in effect until further notice.

4. College-supported travel is suspended. This will remain in effect until further notice.

5. Exchange programs, which include traveling abroad, have been suspended. This will remain in effect until further notice.

6.Athletic Travel and Events are suspended. This will remain in effect until further notice.

7. The CSI Early Learning Center, Preschool Lab, Toddler Lab, and Kindergarten class will be closed as of Monday, March 30, 2020. Each area will follow the CDC recommendations for cleanliness until Monday, March 30. The areas will remain closed until further notice.

8. The CSI Recreation Center will be closed to the public as of Friday,

March 13th. It will remain open on a limited basis for instructional requirements only until March 20 and remain closed until further notice.