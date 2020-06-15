CSI's Herrett Center and Planetarium to open June 23

The College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be re-opening to the public effective June 23.

The Centennial Observatory will remain closed until further notice, as the close confines do not allow for proper social distancing.

The Faulkner Planetarium reopens with a brand new Digistar 6 fulldome video system that offers significantly improved image quality.

The planetarium will be premiering National Geographic’s Extreme Weather starting June 23. The large format film explores the effects of climate change on weather. Audiences join scientists studying melting glaciers in Alaska, a tornado researcher in the Midwest, and firefighters on the front lines in the American West.

The planetarium will also be featuring seven other shows to choose from during the week.

In order to allow for proper social distancing, the planetarium’s attendance will be limited to no more than 50 guests per show. Every other row of seats is closed off and we ask guests to leave a two-seat gap to each side of their party. The show schedule is reduced to allow time between shows for sanitizing.

The museum galleries resume regular open hours of 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Guests are encouraged to use the hand sanitizing station at the front entrance upon arrival. Due to the risk of virus transmission, hands-on activities have been removed from the galleries for the time being. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks while visiting the museum and we ask that families stay together as they tour the facility. Attendance to the popular Reptile Revue and Story Time programs will be limited to no more than 50 individuals. We ask those that have a fever or are not feeling well to refrain from visiting the museum and planetarium until they have recovered.

Admission to the museum galleries, Reptile Revue, and Story Time is free. Admission prices to planetarium shows are $6 adults (18 to 59), $5 seniors (60+), $4 children (2 to 17) and CSI students with a valid student ID, and children under age 2 are admitted free.

For more information, including COVID-19 specific information, complete planetarium show schedules, and trailers for shows, visit the Herrett Center’s web page at http://herrett.csi.edu or call 208-732-6655.