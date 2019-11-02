CSI's forensics team takes home 1st place

The College of Southern Idaho's Forensics Team took home first place in one of the largest tournaments in the country, putting them in a great position to become conference champions.

CSI Faculty, Andy Orr, says forensics is a fancy word for the investigation of truth, which they do by competing in speech and debate events at the Northwest Forensics Conference.

They earned top marks in the open competition, going up against students from both public and private two and four-year universities as they gain the ability to interact and think critically about the world around them.

"We give them a topic, tell them which side and that may not always agree with what they personally believe. But they have to go and defend it, and that's the beauty of this activity. It allows students to develop ideas that they may have not had at the beginning," says Andy, director of forensics.

Their next conference tournament will be later in November at the 2019 Mahaffee Memorial Tournament at Linfield College.