Twin Falls Parks and Recreation invite the community to participate in Cabin Fever Day

The Twin Falls Park and Recreation Department is hosting a Cabin Fever Day Saturday and Sunday.

On January 11 several participating locations will be hosting events.

The magic Valley YMCA, Magic Valley Bow Hunters, Hive Hot Yoga, Bowladrome, the Herrett Center, Wakefield Music Academy, the Twin Falls Public Library, and Success Martial Arts.

For the first time Cabin Fever Day will bridge over to January 12. Where the Twin Falls City Pool will be hosting an event, along with AWOL adventure sports and Skateland.

"Childhood obesity is on the rise, and if we can help combat that with participating business through the winter, as well as the sports and the programs that we run through the recreation department. I think it is a benefit," said Recreation Supervisor Stacy McClintock

For more information on Cabin Fever day, check out their flyer