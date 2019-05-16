Caldwell man arrested in 1996 murder of Angie Dodge

Idaho Falls Police Department announced Thursday they have charged Brian Leigh Dripps in connection with the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.

The 53-year-old man from Caldwell was connected to the crime through genetic research.

Chief Bryce Johnson said Dripps has since confessed to his part in the crime.

Christopher Tapp served many years in prison after being incorrectly convicted of the crime.

Police recovered a slug of tobacco after hours of surveillance of both the relative and then Dripps himself. Police in Caldwell found a cigarette butt discarded by Dripps.

The Idaho State lab and State Police were able to confirm that Dripps was the person who left DNA evidence at the scene of the murder.

He is now charged with the murder and rape of Angie Dodge.

