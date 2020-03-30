Caldwell man critically injured in officer-involved shooting

A Caldwell man who reportedly fired a shot at his wife, held his neighbors at gunpoint and fired a shot at a passing vehicle was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting,

Caldwell Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, police said Shane Farwell began shooting at them.

Officers returned fire and Farwell was critically injured.

Investigators later learned of the rest of the incident involving Farwell, who had apparently argued with his wife earlier in the evening.

Four Caldwell officers will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.