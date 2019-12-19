Caldwell man sentenced in 2017 vehicular manslaughter case

Larry Ray Halbert of Caldwell was sentenced to at least 15 years of prison for a 2017 vehicular manslaughter case involving the death of a Dietrich woman.

In February KMVT reported that Halbert was facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence following his role in a fatal December 2017 crash in Jerome county that resulted in the death of Cheryl Ann Miller.

Halbert, 41, pleaded guilty to charges in September. On Monday, Fifth District Judge Rosemary Emory sentenced Halbert for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

According to court documents, Halbert is sentenced to serve "a minimum fixed and determinate period of custody of 1 year followed by an indeterminate period of custody up to 9 years for a total unified sentence not to exceed 10 years for the DUI charge, having been found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years." Halbert will serve a minimum fixed and determinate period of 15 years in prison for the vehicular manslaughter charge. Halbert's driving privileges were also suspended for life beginning on a the date of his sentence of manslaughter, according to court documents.

According to previous court documents, Halbert was driving southbound on US Highway 93 between Jerome and Shoshone on Dec. 13, 2017 when he crossed the center line, and crashed head-on into Miller's vehicle, resulting in her death. Court documents indicated Halbert, had fentanyl and ketamine in his system, and his blood alcohol level came back at 0.259, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.