Caldwell woman dies, three injured in crash near Idaho/Nevada border

A Caldwell woman died and three others were injured in a car crash early Monday morning near the Idaho/Nevada border.

Idaho State Police said Weston M. Jones, of Kimberly, was driving southbound on US Highway 93 in a pickup truck at about 2:40 a.m. Jones’s pickup crossed the center line and struck another pickup driving northbound pulling a trailer tow dolly carting a minivan, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

That pickup truck was driven by Joanna V. Gramajo Reyes, 21, of Caldwell. Gramajo Reyes died of her injuries at the scene. The three passengers in her truck were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Jones was not transported.

ISP is investigating the crash. Gramajo Reyes was wearing a seat belt and next of kin has been notified.

North- and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly four hours while crews worked to remove the wreckage.