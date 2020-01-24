Camp Rainbow Gold tours state, raising funds to build on camp site

Camp Rainbow Gold is a summer camp dedicated to sick children and their families. They recently purchased land in Fairfield for their camp.

The camp is trying to raise money to build all the necessary buildings they will need for the families. (Source: KMVT)

Now, they are touring around the state, spreading the word and trying to raise money.

They met on Thursday at the Magic Valley Center for the Arts in Twin Falls.

Many of the families who go have children with cancer, or other diseases, that make it so they can't attend other camps.

The executive director Elizabeth Lizberg says that it's important for kids and their families to meet others who understand what they are going through so they don't feel so alone.

"Having this new camp is not only important for Camp Rainbow Gold, but also we've learned that other medical camps are dealing with the same situations that we are. We are at capacity for several of our camps, we need more space, more room. We want to build the camp to be set up for medical needs, accessible across the entire state, and keeping in mind, the special needs of kids that have medical issues," said Elizabeth Lizberg, the executive director.

For more information, visit https://camprainbowgold.org/