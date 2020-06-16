Camp Rainbow Gold hosts online auction and Zoom meeting with Keanu Reaves is a prize

Camp Rainbow Gold is a non-profit that gives children with cancer a summer camp.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to cancel their biggest fundraiser of the year, as well as change how they are hosting their summer camps.

But, they are doing an online auction instead.

Keanu Reaves has donated a 15 minute ZOOM call.

One member of 5th harmony has donated a 30 minute ZOOM concert, you can also win vacations to Sun Valley, or a spa day.

The online auction is open until noon on the 22nd, and all of the money will go directly to helping kids with cancer.

"It's still really important to donate to Camp Rainbow Gold right now, because we are still doing programming, it looks different, we've had to pivot and respond to COVID, it is still really important that we reach these kids and provide the connections that they count on each year, their cancer didn't stop, their battle didn't stop, Camp Rainbow Gold is not stopping, we still need the donations," said Elizabeth Lizberg, the executive director.

The online auction can be found at https://camprainbowgold.org/