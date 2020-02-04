Can you mourn over someone you don't know? Twin Falls expert says yes

The world is still grieving NBA star Kobe Bryant's death, including his loyal fans.

Now, is it possible to mourn over someone a person hasn't met?

Dr. Brian Olsen, a licensed psychologist from St. Luke's Behavioral Health Clinic, said with the technology that is made available to the public, it's possible to create a virtual relationship with people a person has not met.

So, should anything happen to them, it's natural to be empathetic and feel sorrow even if they have not personally met them, let alone have a conversation with them.

Olsen said some of these relationships may remind them of people they know and are meaningful in their lives.

"The individuals who crashed in the helicopter, we not only feel sorrow or mourn their loss, and their potential to be able to impact other people," Olsen said, "but also their loved ones, because we sort of put ourselves in their situation."

He added people process loss differently. and if it ever gets overbearing, Olsen recommends to speak with a counselor as it can be quite easy to become depressed during those fragile moments.