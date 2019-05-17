Cancer survivors honored during annual Relay for Life dinner

Cancer survivors are honored for two nights during Relay for Life, starting on Thursday with a dinner for those who beat the disease.

Organizers of the event hoped to celebrate the lives of about 100 people at a dinner held at the Twin Falls Senior Center.

For breast cancer survivor Cindy Wolf, she said she's been involved with Relay for Life for years before getting her diagnosis.

"My husband says to me, 'Cindy, you’ve grasped this OK, but I think it's because you were so involved in relay that a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence,'" she told KMVT.

She urges women to get screened, as early detection is key and that was how she found out her diagnosis.

"The survivor is our symbol of hope. This shows the world that you can march on," Wolf said.

You can walk with KMVT, Wolf and other survivors of cancer Friday night and support those in the community who have been affected by the disease.

It is a free event and starts at 6 p.m. to midnight inside Canyon Ridge High's cafeteria.