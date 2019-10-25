Candlelight vigil held to honor domestic violence victims

The Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence shelter held a candlelight vigil in Rupert Friday to honor and remember domestic violence victims and survivors.

The event was held at the Rupert City Square for the community to participate in.

"We want to honor the victims that have lost their lives due to domestic violence," Robin Bronson said."It's also a time of reflection for those that are going through domestic violence at this time."

Bronson is the Executive Director of the organization.

"At our shelter house, we are a three bedroom, two bath house," Bronson said. "That is where people escaping domestic violence can come stay with us and we teach them any skills that they may have lost during their abuse, or any skills that they may be needing to get their life back in order."

During domestic violence awareness month, they are educating people about what it may look like.

"They start to emotionally, verbally and mentally abuse you because those things don't leave bruises and scars for others to see," said Syrah Burton, a survivor. "Those things are still abuse. You don't have to be physically beaten to be a victim. However the real cowards are the ones who inflict the pain."

Bronson tells KMVT the real reason for the event is to show victims, that they aren't alone in their fight.

"I hope they just feel our support," Bronson said. "So that they know that we are here for them and just so they know that we care. So they know they aren't alone in their journey."

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call 208-430-4357