Candy buy-back: Twin Falls dental office buying Halloween candy to donate

It's almost Halloween, and there's a lot more treating than tricking.

Smiles 4 Kids dental is doing a candy buy-back, which allows kids to bring their Halloween candy to the dentist. Smiles 4 Kids will then send these candies to troops overseas.

They say they will not accept any Christmas or Easter candy.

Kenze Hollibaugh, a marketer at Smiles 4 Kids, said kids could donate up to 10 pounds.

"They get a dollar per pound back, and then we send it overseas about the first week of November," she said.

Smiles 4 Kids will also host a pumpkin decorating contest with all of the local dental offices in Twin Falls.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 31st, and they will get lunch, snacks and treats for their staff as well.