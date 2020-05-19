Canyon Ridge High School class of 2020 celebrates with a parade

Canyon Ridge High School Class of 2020 was honored with a parade Tuesday. The parade started at Sunway Soccer Complex and went all the way down North College to the school.

The students were excited and all dressed in their caps and gowns as they drove down the street with their family in their cars.

Some decorated their cars with balloons or paint, celebrating their achievements.

Their family and friends lined the streets to cheer them on since they aren't able to have a real graduation ceremony right now.

Many of their teachers were their to support them as well.

"It's nice to see everybody here, smiling and happy because we are seniors and we are ready to graduate," said senior AJ Ewaniuk.

As they drove through their principal handed them their diploma cover, but they will be handed their actual diploma at a ceremony in June.