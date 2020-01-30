Canyon Ridge debate coach given national award

Canyon Ridge debate coach Stacie Gardner is getting honored for the second time in her career for her coaching of the debate team.

“In December of last year, I earned my second diamond coaching award, which means that I have earned the points and have been coaching for at least 10 years. So it's pretty exciting,” Gardner said.

The way the award works is easy.

“As students earn points in competition, coaches earn coaching points. And the National Speech and Debate Association has set up a degree program for coaches, that's all about gems. And when you earn your first coaching diamond award, it means that you've coached for a minimum of five years and have earned a certain number of coaching points,” Gardner said.

Gardner said it's a team effort.

“I love coaching, it probably is the best thing that I've done as far as my career goes. Ever," she said. "I've seen this program literally change kids' lives. And so I'm nothing without them. They are the real deal. I just got this cool award because they're so awesome."

But her students say it's all her.

“She's willing to put in the time and the effort when maybe the kid, the person, isn't even that confident in themselves. Like she has that confidence in you,” said senior Donna Paurevic.

“She has this amazing optimism that she can just like instill in you,” added senior Emmaline Haderlie.

She's taught hundreds throughout her 11 years at Canyon Ridge.

But her students teach her as well.

“What I learn and what I hope they learn is that their voices matter," Gardner said. "And that the power of words can change the world. And they have the power to do that."